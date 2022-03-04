64 contravention notices issued to non-complying establishments in Limpopo

Friday, March 4, 2022

Several establishments in Limpopo have been found to be non-compliant with labour legislation following mega blitz inspections by the Department of Employment and Labour in the province.

The mega blitz inspections started on Monday this week focusing on the hospitality, road freight and logistics sectors. The inspections are expected to conclude today.

The department’s Inspector General, Aggy Moiloa, who joined the inspections from Wednesday, is leading the inspection team that is currently in and around Polokwane, while other departmental inspection teams are spread across the province’s other four districts.

“Our inspections are not meant to ambush or punish employers but to assist them to comply with our laws. This is why we inform them in advance so they prepare and avail all the requested documents,” Moiloa said.

The department said the inspections uncovered noncompliance in as far as the Occupational Health and Safety Act, Basic Conditions of Employment Act, Unemployment Insurance Act and Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act.

Up to so far, 64 contravention notices have been issued.

“Among issues uncovered were, a bar without an emergency exit, poor air circulation in a laundry, serviced fire hydrants, unavailable risk assessment plans, lack of warning signage, unkempt worker restrooms and several other issues,” the statement read.

The department said inspections are continuing today with the Inspector General visiting establishments in and around Polokwane whilst others will be continuing in other districts around the province. – SAnews.gov.za

 

