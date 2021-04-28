51 more COVID-19 deaths in SA

A total of 21 776 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 880 new cases confirmed, representing a 4% positivity rate.

Meanwhile, 51 more people died on Tuesday, bringing the total COVID-19 fatalities to 54 237 to date.

According to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, 20 fatalities were recorded in Gauteng, 11 in the Western Cape, nine in KwaZulu-Natal, six in the Eastern Cape, three in the Free State and two in the Northern Cape.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients,” said Mkhize.

The cumulative recoveries remain at 95% after 1 502 986 patients recuperated, while the country has 19 977 active cases.

“The number of tests conducted to date is 10 567 593,” the Minister added.

Globally, as of 27 April 2021, there have been 147 539 302 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3 116 444 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Global view

Globally, new COVID-19 cases increased for the ninth consecutive week, with nearly 5.7 million new infections reported in the last week – surpassing previous peaks.

Meanwhile, according to the WHO, the number of new deaths increased for the sixth consecutive week, with over 87 000 new fatalities reported.

“This week, all regions are reporting decreases in case incidence apart from the South-East Asia and Western Pacific regions.”

While a number of countries in the region are reporting upward trends, the WHO said India accounts for the vast majority of cases from this regional trend and 38% of global cases reported in the past week.

“Similarly, all but two regions, South-East Asia and Eastern Mediterranean reported declines in new deaths this week.”

The highest numbers of new cases were reported from India (2 172 063 new cases, 52% increase), the United States (406 001 new cases, 15% decrease), Brazil (404 623 new cases, 12% decrease), Turkey (378 771 new cases, 9% decrease), and France (211 674 new cases, 9% decrease). – SAnews.gov.za