25 held during Hillbrow raids

Twenty-five people were arrested during raids in four buildings in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, says Metro police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

“[A total of] 124 people were taken in for questioning, 21 were undocumented immigrants, three were arrested for the possession of illegal ammunition and a rifle and one was arrested for selling liquor without a license,” Minnaar said.

The raids were conducted on Wednesday, targeting hijacked buildings. This was a joint operation by the South African Police Service, Joburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and the Department of Home Affairs.

“These building harbour criminals, they commit crime and run and hide in the buildings. The other individuals were released because they were not linked to any criminal activities,” he said. –SAnews.gov.za