25 held during Hillbrow raids

Thursday, June 13, 2019

25 held during Hillbrow raids

Twenty-five people were arrested during raids in four buildings in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, says Metro police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

“[A total of] 124 people were taken in for questioning, 21 were undocumented immigrants, three were arrested for the possession of illegal ammunition and a rifle and one was arrested for selling liquor without a license,” Minnaar said.

The raids were conducted on Wednesday, targeting hijacked buildings. This was a joint operation by the South African Police Service, Joburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and the Department of Home Affairs.

“These building harbour criminals, they commit crime and run and hide in the buildings. The other individuals were released because they were not linked to any criminal activities,” he said. –SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Zim passport issue under spotlight

8270 Views
18 Jan 2013

Hawks net SA's most wanted drug kingpin

24367 Views
25 Feb 2013

Swine flu death toll in SA rises to 6

4982 Views
18 Mar 2013

22 years later

6735 Views
09 Nov 2016

Zimbabwean govt to meet passport deadline

2546 Views
17 Jan 2013

Cabinet assures public on remission of sentences

11293 Views
14 Dec 2012