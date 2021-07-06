12 513 new COVID-19 cases reported

South Africa has recorded 12 513 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed infections to 2 075 409.

“This increase represents a 31.6% positivity rate, which is higher than yesterday (30.2%),” the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (60%), followed by the Western Cape (10%). Limpopo accounted for 7%, KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 6%, the North West and Mpumalanga each accounted for 5%, the Eastern Cape accounted for 3%, the Free State accounted for 2% and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of the new cases.

“As per the National Department of Health, a further 331 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 62 171 to date,” the NICD said.

A total of 13 489 570 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

Meanwhile, an increase of 566 hospital admissions have been reported in the past 24 hours. – SAnews.gov.za