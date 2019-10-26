President wishes Hindu community a happy Diwali

President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished the South African Hindu Maha Sabha and the South African Tamil Federation, and all community members a joyous and safe Diwali and New Year.

In a rare occurrence, Diwali is being celebrated in one day on Sunday, 27 October 2019 by both the Hindu Maha Sabha and the Tamil Federation.

President Ramaphosa said South Africa’s cultural and religious diversity is derived from the broad spectrum of beliefs and practices that constitute and enrich South Africans’ national identity.

“It is my wish that the religious observances and celebrations associated with the Festival of Light will bring families and communities together and that this spirit of togetherness and sharing will radiate throughout the nation in the coming year. Happy Deepavali,” President Ramaphosa said in a statement.

Diwali or Deepavali is the religious occasion that celebrates the victory of good over evil, knowledge and wisdom over ignorance, triumph of light over darkness and it also symbolises freedom and spiritual enlightenment.

On this holy day, devotees around the country and across the world will light lamps that symbolise the victory of light over darkness. – SAnews.gov.za