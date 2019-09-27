President applauded for receiving Health Care Award

Friday, September 27, 2019

The Portfolio Committee on Health has congratulated President Cyril Ramaphosa for being awarded a Universal Health Care Award for the move towards universal health coverage for all citizens, by a New York-based non-governmental organisation, The Access-Challenge.

The award recognises President Ramaphosa’s leadership in moving South Africa forward and applauds the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.

Chairperson for the Portfolio Committee on Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, said the award recognises the work the country is doing in ensuring that under the NHI, government will provide a package of comprehensive health services for free at private and public health facilities, as part of its bid to provide more equitable access to quality healthcare.

The NHI Bill is now before Parliament and going through the necessary legislative process of calling for written submissions. The public hearings are set to start in Mpumalanga from 25 -28 October, and then move to the Northern Cape from 1 - 4 November. – SAnews.gov.za

