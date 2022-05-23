DIRCO disputes reports on ISIS fighters returning to SA

Monday, May 23, 2022

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has disputed reports alleging that the department has facilitated the repatriation of hundreds of ISIS fighters.

This follows media reports indicating that hundreds of former ISIS fighters have been repatriated to South Africa through a “secret operation” carried out since 2019.

DIRCO spokesperson, Clayson Monyela, said the reports have no factual basis.

Monyela said the South African Embassy in Syria is monitoring the situation of 16 women and children who are in Syria, to confirm their South African citizenship and provide assistance.

“Consultations with Syrian authorities are ongoing in this regard. It is important to note that DIRCO is entrusted with the responsibility of providing consular services to any South African in distress abroad, in a transparent manner and within the framework of the South African and international law.

“The newspaper reports alleging that DIRCO has facilitated the repatriation of hundreds of ISIS fighters are devoid of any truth and violate the Press Code,” Monyela said. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Senior official dismissed for approval of Bushiri’s permanent residence

507 Views
24 May 2022

Government takes steps to protect women and children

20432 Views
09 Aug 2020

NPA ID determined to hold corrupt accountable

277 Views
24 May 2022

Creecy launches R44m National Waste Management Fleet

207 Views
24 May 2022

New COVID-19 infections up by 1 662

302 Views
24 May 2022

Government dismisses news report on Cabinet meeting

765 Views
23 May 2022

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter