Capa to hand over mini fresh produce packhouse to Mzinti villagers

In commemorating the International Day of Rural Women, Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Deputy Minister, Zoleka Capa Capa, will on Saturday hand over the Mzinti fresh produce mini packhouse in the Nkomazi Local Municipality in Mpumalanga.

The mini fresh produce packhouse situated in Mzinti Village, Nkomazi is a component of the Farmer Production Support Unit, which seeks to address transformation challenges in the agricultural sector by creating market opportunities for small and medium size cooperatives and businesses in rural areas.

The department said the crops that will be processed at the packhouse include butternut, tomatoes, cabbages, sweet potatoes and onions.

“These crops are grown by the Nkomazi farmers’ cooperative, which was established in 2013 by 17 primary cooperatives in different wards in Nkomazi Local Municipality. The female dominated cooperative has been appointed to supply fresh produce for the school nutrition programme,” the department said in a statement.

Rural women play a key role in supporting their households and communities to achieve food and nutrition security, generating income, and improving rural livelihoods.

Women also contribute to agriculture and rural enterprises and fuel local and global economies.

The International Day of Rural Women is observed on 15 October every year, where the United Nations calls for action to support rural women and girls and grow their capacities to respond to climate change through agricultural production, food security, and natural resources management.

The theme for the International Day of Rural Women, “Rural Women Cultivating Good Food for All”, highlights the essential role that rural women and girls play in the food systems of the world. – SAnews.gov.za