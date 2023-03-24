Applications open for WorldSkills International Competition

The Department of Higher Education and Training has invited young South Africans to submit applications for the 47th WorldSkills International Competition to take place in Lyon, France, late this year.

The 47th WorldSkills International Competition will feature over 1 500 competitors from 65 different countries across the world, competing in 61 skills from 10-15 September 2024.

The department said a total of 24 Skill Areas are open for application until 20 April 2023 to young South Africans who should be 22 years old or younger in September 2024.

“To be eligible to apply, you must be a student in an apprenticeship or learning programme; you must be a student undertaking studies towards a qualification at a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) college or a Technical High School, or a student undertaking studies towards a Diploma at a University of Technology for one of the skills: Mobile Robotics, CNC Turning, Health and Social Care, Mechatronics and Fashion Technology.

“However, to apply for the skills [including] Mechatronics, Mobile Robotics, Aircraft Maintenance, and Water Technology, applicants must be 25 years old or younger in September 2024,” the department said in a statement.

The department explained that once applications are closed and all internal processes are completed, competitions will take place at provincial level and the winners at provincial level in each of the competition areas will get an opportunity to compete at the national competition to take place at a date still to be announced by WorldSkills South Africa.

“The gold medallists from the national competition will go on to represent the country at the 47th WorldSkills International Competition in Lyon, France in September 2024. The Department of Higher Education and Training calls upon the youth of South Africa to take this opportunity and apply for this once in a lifetime experience,” the department explained.

The department highlighted that WorldSkills Competitions offer participants, not only South Africa, huge benefits and opportunities.

“It is about more than just winning and taking the prize home. WorldSkills competitions in general, including the WorldSkills International Competition, create opportunities for learners to become the very best version of themselves possible.

“They offer life changing pathway and opportunities that involve additional study and work experience. The WorldSkills South Africa (WSZA) programme plays a critical role in building bridges between all stakeholders within the apprenticeship and artisan development arena,” the department said.

WSZA’s aim is to further develop the skills of the many young people who participate in WorldSkills South Africa events and to build their networking and communication skills through taking direction from industry peers and benchmarking their skills against those they compete with in the industry, the department added.

Applications can be submitted through a link www.worldskillsza.dhet.gov.za/Applications - SAnews.gov.za