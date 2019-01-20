Sisulu extends condolences to families of Moz drowning victims

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has extended condolences to the families of four South Africans who drowned in Mozambique's Portuguese Islands.

This follows the recovery of the four bodies after a protracted recovery mission. The deceased had travelled on holiday with a group to Mozambique on 12 January.

Sisulu conveyed South Africa's appreciation to the government of Mozambique for their efforts in the recovery operation and the consular support given to the families by the High Commission in Mozambique, led by Ambassador Mandisi Mpahlwa and the Limpopo Provincial Government.

“The Minister has directed Mpahlwa to ensure that all necessary processes and documents are concluded as soon as possible for the repatriation of the bodies and for the families to return home as early as possible,” the department said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Sisulu has received a report from Mpahlwa on Andre Hanekom, who is detained in Mozambique. She has directed Mpahlwa to visit Hanekom after receiving concerns from his family and friends about his health.

“The High Commissioner confirmed to the Minister that Hanekom is well in custody and is facing a number of charges. He will appear in court soon. The High Commissioner is monitoring the case, keeping the family informed and offering consular support. The Minister also directed the High Commissioner to always keep the family informed of all the developments,” the department said.

Zim watch

Switching focus to Zimbabwe, Sisulu has noted that protests that neighbouring country have calmed down and life in the streets of Zimbabwe is returning to normal.

The Minister further received a briefing from the South African Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mphakama Mbethe, on the economic situation in the country.

The South African government is working with the Zimbabwean government to find a short and long term solution to the economic situation.

Sisulu said if the situation is not attended to, the current economic challenges can derail the political and economic progress Zimbabwe has made since the election of the new President. – SAnews.gov.za