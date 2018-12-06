Cabinet approves Mpumalanga SEZ

Cabinet has ratified Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies’ decision to designate the Nkomazi Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Mpumalanga and to grant a SEZ Licence to the Mpumalanga Economic Development and Tourism Department.

The Nkomazi SEZ will be positioned as an “Agro-Processing Hub” using green energy.

In a statement issued on Thursday following a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Cabinet said the designated zone will be supported by mixed services, such as warehousing and logistics.

“This forms part of the Maputo Development Corridor project, which is a major trade corridor which connects Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga with Maputo in Mozambique.

“It comprises, among other things, roads, ports and railways. It will also contribute towards accelerating growth, attract foreign and domestic direct investment, expand the manufacturing sector and create employment in the region,” Cabinet said.

Economic Partnership Agreement

Meanwhile, Cabinet has approved the signing of the rollover Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with the United Kingdom (UK), once the last outstanding technical issues are resolved and the internal administrative issues are finalised.

Cabinet also approved the submission in Parliament for ratification, the Agreement establishing the EPA between Southern African Customs Union and Mozambique and the UK. – SAnews.gov.za