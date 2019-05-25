Presidential Inauguration showcases the Rainbow Nation

The Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane is abuzz with excitement, as thousands of South African citizens make their way to the stadium, to witness and celebrate the country’s inauguration to mark the beginning of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s term of office.

From the flags with rainbow colours flying high outside and inside the stadium to the lyrical sounds of the 11 South African official languages being heard all around the stadium, and traditional attires representing various ethnic groups, and designer outfits - the event showcases the country’s diverse cultures and bears proof to the world as to why South Africa is popularly known as the: “The Rainbow Nation”.

While waiting for the official programme to start, the jubilant crowd were early in the morning entertained by various local artists, including amongst others the Tshwane Gospel Choir, Soweto Gospel Choir and Ladysmith Black Mambazo, who bellowed out various tunes, as the crowd sang and danced along.

Members of Parliament, Ministers and other Heads of State, including Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Saharawi President Brahim Ghali, Namibian President Hage Geingob, Tanzania President John Magufuli, DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Gabon Prime Minister Julien Nkoghe Bekale, Prime Minister of Madagascar Christian Ntsay, Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, AU Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat and Provincial Premiers are currently making their way inside the stadium.

The official programme is expected to start at 11am, where President-elect Ramaphosa will take the Presidential Oath of Office and later deliver an address to inform South Africans of his vision and intent during his term of office.

The formal programme will be followed by a cultural programme, where other local artists, including Swazi Dlamini, Sibongile Mngoma and Tebogo Mokoena, amongst others, will also showcase their talent.

The sixth Presidential Inauguration is celebrated under the theme “Together Celebrating Democracy: Renewal and Growth for a Better South Africa”.

It reinforces that everyone has a role to play in building a brighter tomorrow. It emphasises that South Africans must build on the country’s achievements and work even harder to tackle poverty, inequality and unemployment. – SAnews.gov.za