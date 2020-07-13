Zindzi Mandela, ambassador to Denmark, passes away

Monday, July 13, 2020

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, says she has learnt with shock of the passing away of South Africa’s Ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela.

The department said it was still busy gathering information regarding her passing and will put out a detailed statement at a later stage.

On behalf of the department and herself, Pandor has expressed deep condolences to the Mandela family, friends and colleagues.

“Zindzi will not only be remembered as a daughter of our struggle heroes, Tata Nelson and Mama Winnie Mandela, but as a struggle heroine in her own right. She served South Africa well.

“May her soul rest in peace,” the Minister said. 

The SABC is reporting that the 59-year-old passed away at a Johannesburg hospital in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to the Nelson Mandela Foundation, on this day, 13 July 1969, Nelson Mandela’s eldest son Madiba Thembekile also known as Thembi died in a car accident. – SAnews.gov.za                                                                    

 

Most Read

Level 3 remains with tighter regulations

1599 Views
12 Jul 2020

SASSA clarifies rejected R350 grant applications

23670 Views
18 Jun 2020

Thumbs up for alcohol ban

437 Views
13 Jul 2020

Zindzi Mandela, ambassador to Denmark, passes away

534 Views
13 Jul 2020

How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

177735 Views
29 Apr 2020

President Ramaphosa mourns passing of Zindzi Mandela

287 Views
13 Jul 2020

SA News on Facebook