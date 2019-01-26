Youth urged to play role in protecting democracy

The future of South Africa demands young people to step up and play a meaningful role in building and protecting its democracy, says National Youth Development Agency (NYDA).

“At the centre of youth participation in democracy is the agenda towards full youth socio-economic emancipation,” said NYDA Executive Chairperson Sifiso Mtsweni.

The NYDA has concluded a successful Voter Registration and Education Campaign (VREC) held across South Africa.

The campaign was hosted in partnership with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) aimed at ensuring that young people take advantage of the final voter registration weekend on 26 and 27 January 2019 from 8am till 5pm.

Through the National Youth Service Programme (NYSP), the NYDA visited schools across the country, conducted voter education workshops and various activities within communities. Recruited and trained volunteers accompanied members of the NYDA board during this week-long campaign.

The NYDA will continue its partnership and support for the IEC’s “X Se” campaign and participate during the special registrations targeting institutions of higher learning.

“We are confident that our efforts to reach as many young people, especially between the ages of 18 and 19 years old, which will be voting for the first time and those between 20 and 29 years will translate into a success,” Mtsweni said. – SAnews.gov.za