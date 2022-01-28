Youth urged to explore various post-matric opportunities

Young people in South Africa have been urged to explore the post-matric opportunities provided by both government and the private sector.

There are many alternatives that are available for those who want to improve their matric results, those who want to re-write and those who want to work after matric.

Khanyisile Cele, from the Career Development Service at the Department of Higher Education and Training, said learners need to be aware that career guidance services are available to them free of charge.

Cele was speaking at a webinar on Thursday hosted by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) on post-matric opportunities available for young people.

Cele said that as the national career development service they have a mandate to coordinate these services so that it is structured and standardised for everyone.

Speaking about opportunities available to the youth and those who just matriculated, she said they help young people explore the opportunities that will help them reach their career goals and visions. They also assist those that have not decided what it is they want to achieve to make informed career decisions.

“An informed career decision is having information before you make any decision and that is where we come in. We give you the information and assist you on what are the tools that you can use to get the information that you need in order to make an informed career decision. What is more important is that you get relevant guidance so that whatever you decide on, you know that it is something that is going to work for you,” she said.

Cele said there are different post-school opportunities which need to be understood and help the youth make decisions that will guide them to participate in the economic growth of the country.

“We’ve had a lot of mismatch in terms of supply and demand and the problem is that learners just go to any institution of higher learning to do whatever is available to them and these courses do not help them participate fully in the economy, that is why we are there to assist,” she said.

Cele encouraged those young people who do not wish to go to university immediately after matric to consider a learnership, where they can be trained and get a qualification at the end of the programme.

She also urged them to consider the government trainee programmes offered by SAPS, the Metro Police and SANDF.

Dr Sandy Malapile from the Department of Basic Education said the youth can consider the Matric Second Chance Support Programme which affords learners who failed to pass last year's exams another chance to obtain matric.

The programme which was launched in 2016 is intended to provide support to learners who have not been able to meet the requirements of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) and thereby meeting the goals of the National Development Plan (NDP) by increasing learner retention.

Malapile said the department created a programme to fit the profile of a young person who wants to go on with their lives but at the same time improve their matric results.

“We are targeting two types of young people/adults. Those who wrote and failed hopelessly and want to give up as well as those who did not perform to their expectations and want to improve their marks. Group 2 are adults who have never written matric before and wants to do so now,” he said.

He said those who wrote matric in 2021 need to register and write at their previous school, meanwhile, others can register online.

Following registration, the learners receive support with study guides, question papers and memorandums.

“We also support learners in face-to-face classes which are available at locations around the country, as well as online programmes and television and radio broadcasts,” he said.

Matthews Makgopela from Department of Higher Education and Training has called on learners who have not acquired space in any university to use the Central Application Clearing House (CACH) to secure space at various universities around the country.

“We are the central point where applicants leave their details and institutions come and look at their profiles to be able to contact them. Our role is purely on applications; we do not influence admissions that is solely handled by the universities,” he said.

Those who want to upload their details on CACH can use the use the USSD *134*225# or send a message on the WhatsApp number 078 776 8660. – SAnews.gov.za