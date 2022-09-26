Youth invited to apply for Presidential Youth Employment Initiative

Applications for Phase IV of the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative (PYEI) in the Basic Education sector have opened today and will close on 16 October 2022.

In a statement on Sunday, the Department of Basic Education announced that Phase IV will offer job opportunities to 255 100 youth across the nine provinces in around 20 000 public ordinary schools and schools for learners with special education needs (LSEN).

“Phase IV comes as the country‘s youth have reaped the benefits of more than 850 000 job opportunities coupled with training that was offered throughout this initiative. The applications will officially open on 26 September 2022 and close on 16 October 2022. This gives all the youth 3 weeks for applications,” the department said.

All the youth aged 18-34 years residing within a radius of 5km from a school, are requested to register on SAYouth.mobi and apply for the Education Assistant and General School Assistant job opportunities.

“There is no cost to the youth for accessing SAYouth.mobi, as the site is zero-rated. There will be no applications at schools,” the department said.

The opportunities have been distributed as follows among provinces:

PROVINCE ALLOCATION OF JOB OPPORTUNITIES PER PED 2023 FOR PHASE IV EASTERN CAPE 40 100 FREE STATE 15 500 GAUTENG 40 000 KWAZULU NATAL 58 500 LIMPOPO 35 000 MPUMALANGA 22 000 NORTHERN CAPE 7 000 NORTH WEST 16 000 WESTERN CAPE 21 000 NATIONAL TOTAL 255 100

The department has requested youth to note that, according to the new case law, any person working with vulnerable people (learners and disabled people) needs to be vetted, hence for Phase IV this is a requirement for placement.

The department said that it will communicate more information on requirements for placement in the next media statement. – SAnews.gov.za