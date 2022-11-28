World Science Forum to tackle social justice

The Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) invites the media to the World Science Forum (WSF) 2022, to be hosted for the first time in Cape Town from 6 to 9 December, under the theme ‘Science for Social Justice’.

The DSI’s annual Science Forum South Africa will not take place this year, as it hosts the global forum.

Taking place in Africa for the first time, the WSF is among the most significant science gatherings worldwide. It takes place every two years and attracts scientists from all over the world.

Established by the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, in collaboration with the United Nations’ Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the gathering deliberates on the social and economic relevance, influence and responsibilities of science.

A packed programme has been designed that includes 28 thematic sessions, which cover topics like climate change, science for human dignity, the Sustainable Development Goals, science for Africa and science diplomacy.

A series of pre-events have also been organised, including a Science Journalism Programme, discussions about the green hydrogen economy and an air quality fun run in Sea Point and Khayelitsha.

The event will also host excursions to scientific facilities in and around Cape Town, a robotics boot camp for learners, Women in Science film festival and breakfast with the international Square Kilometre Array Organisation.

South Africa is hoping to achieve three key goals by hosting the first WSF in Africa, namely, to promote a global debate that inspires action; to provide support for African leadership in global science policy discussions, and to promote South Africa as a strategic partner for global science collaboration in response to societal challenges.

The speakers include Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, Co-Chair of the Global Young Academy Professors Roula Inglesi-Lotz, President of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences Tamás Freund, President of the African Academy of Sciences Felix Dakora and President of the International Science Council Sir Peter Gluckman.

Other speakers are the Assistant Director-General for Natural Sciences at UNESCO, Dr Shamila Nair-Bedouelle and the President of Jordan's Royal Scientific Society Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan.

The event will be a platform for more than 900 leading scientists and decision-makers from politics and industry, representatives of civil society, and the media to express their views on the new challenges facing science in the 21st century. – SAnews.gov.za