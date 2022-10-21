Human Settlements Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi, says the District Development Model (DDM) is an instrument of government that should be used to promote working together towards a common purpose.

“If implemented, it can yield very good outcomes socially and economically across the country.

“The approval and roll out of the DDM was after a realisation that there is a need for urgent intervention to improve service delivery in all districts and metro spaces across the country,” Kubayi at the Presidential Imbizo in Upington, Northern Cape, on Friday.

Kubayi said the DDM creates a conducive environment for the implementation of the objectives of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan.

“It puts into practice the required social compact, whilst ensuring that no one is left behind. It achieves this by facilitating integrated planning and budgeting across the three spheres of government. It also improves the integration of national projects at a district level.

“The economy of the Northern Cape is dependent primarily on mining and agriculture. Tourism and agro- processing are potential growth sectors in the province. Poverty continues to be a challenge in the Northern Cape, as it is across our country.

“Following Cabinet’s decision to roll out the DDM, the Premier of the Province embarked on a process of mainstreaming the DDM in their programming, supported by other planning instruments, such as the municipal Integrated Development Plans (IDPs), the Spatial Development Plans (SDFs) and other sector plans,” Kubayi said.

To ensure economic growth that will lead to increased development and prosperity for the people of the Northern Cape, a conscious effort is required to change the economic trajectory of the region, said Kubayi.

Cabinet adopted the DDM in August 2019. It is an integrated planning model for cooperative governance, which seeks to be a new integrated, district-based, service delivery approach aimed at fast-tracking service delivery.

The Northern Cape DDM Presidential Imbizo will help to identify issues in the ZF Mgcawu District, which hamper service delivery and economic opportunities.

The imbizo will seek to ensure that municipalities are adequately supported and resourced to carry out their mandate.

Upington resident, Martina Baartman, told SAnews that she is glad that President Ramaphosa is going to listen to their concerns during the imbizo.

“We have been complaining about service delivery here and no one cared to listen. Municipal officials ignore us every time we raised our concerns.

“We hope the President is going to listen to us. He is our last hope,” she said.

Echoing the same sentiments, Pieter Moolman said the President must dea with incompetent officials.

“Every time when we complain about service delivery, they ignore us. We are not getting services here,” Moolman told SAnews.

Ahead of the imbizo, many people complained about lack of service delivery and job opportunities in their communities.

The Presidential Imbizo programme enables community members and stakeholder groups to interact with the President and leaders from all three spheres of government. – SAnews.gov.za