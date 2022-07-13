Work underway to rebuild oThongathi water treatment plant

Work to rebuild the oThongathi Water Treatment Plant that was washed away during the floods earlier this year has commenced with the contractor appointed to begin the project.

eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda, said construction work to rebuild the plant has commenced with 50 percent of the workforce for the project coming from the community.

The rebuilding of the plant will assist in restoring water in the area after the community has been without a consistent supply since the plant was washed away.

Introducing the contractor that will be rebuilding the treatment plant to the community early this week, Kaunda explained that the appointment of the contractor to commence the repair work was delayed due to an objection lodged with the municipality when construction work was due to begin.

“The objection was opposed, and the contractor was recently awarded the letter to begin the work this week. The municipality has allocated over R31 million to complete the work.

“We are happy that 50 percent of the labour for construction will be procured from within the ward. While this will be predominantly unskilled labour, where available, skilled labour will be utilised as well,” Kaunda said.

In addition, Kaunda said preference would be given for materials to be procured from local suppliers, provided the materials meet the required specifications.

“A minimum of 10 percent of the contract value will be allocated to women, youth, people with disabilities, and military veteran- owned enterprises,” the Mayor said. – SAnews.gov.za