Women Department commends court ruling on Omotoso

The Department in the Presidency responsible for Women has commended the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling to dismiss the petition of appeal by Pastor Timothy Omotoso’s legal team in having Judge Mandela Makaula recuse himself.

Minister in the Presidency Responsible for Women, Bathabile Dlamini, said that recent events in the unfolding of the trial have revealed instances of victim-blaming and secondary victimisation.

The department also supports the SCA’s decision to turn down the application to have charges against Omotoso and his co-accused, Lusanda Solani and Zukiswa Sitho, dropped.

“It is important to note that the State has built a strong portfolio of evidence through testimonies like that of Cheryl Zondi, who has had to endure dehumanising cross-questioning. It would therefore be a travesty of justice to now ignore these testimonies and expert statements and quash charges against the trio.

“We fully recognise and respect the judiciary and legal processes. However, we implore the courts to see this trial through to its finality to ensure fairness to all parties involved,” Dlamini said.

Omotoso, Solani and Sitho appeared in the High Court in Port Elizabeth on Monday, where their case was postponed to February 2019. – SAnews.gov.za