Winter crop farmers advised to wait for sufficient moisture before planting

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) has advised winter crop farmers in winter rainfall areas to wait for sufficient moisture before planting and stay within the normal planting window.

While acknowledging that condition of the veld and livestock in many areas is good, the department said parts of the Western Cape, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape continue to experience dry conditions.

“Summer crops have been harvested and winter crops are being planted. The average level of major dams remains high in most provinces.

“Although above normal rainfall is expected in these areas, not all areas will receive it. Farmers using irrigation should reduce the planting area in line with water restrictions in their zones,” the department said in a statement on Monday.

The department also noted that as winter progresses, veld continues drying out in many areas, and advised livestock farmers to reduce stock in areas where there is overstocking to be in balance with available grazing and rotate the camps.

“The livestock should also be provided with additional feed, as well as relevant licks. In addition, the vaccination routine should be followed.

“Enough water points should be provided for the livestock on the farm and shelter during bad weather conditions; as well as during frigid conditions,” the department said.

The department further warned about the risk of veld fires increase, as the veld recovers in many summer rainfall areas and drying out begins.

The department said creation and maintenance of fire belts should be prioritised along with adherence to veld fire warnings.

Episodes of cold spells and localised flooding resulting from frontal systems are likely during winter and measures should be prepared, it said.

“Farmers should be on the look-out for extreme daily weather warnings such as cold conditions, above normal rainfall, especially in the winter rainfall areas, as well as favourable conditions for veld fires, and then implement strategies provided in the early-warning information issued,” the department said.

Above normal rainfall expected

According to the Seasonal Climate Watch issued by the South African Weather Service, dated 2 June 2023, above normal rainfall is expected in most parts of the country during winter through to early spring.

Minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be above normal countrywide.

The May Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) also reported that across Southern Africa, the ongoing harvest is improving household food access and availability.

“Poor households that had limited access to seed likely reduced cropped area, while high temperatures, dry spells, erratic rainfall, and flooding from Tropical Cyclone Freddy are likely to result in below-average harvests in southern Mozambique, southern Zimbabwe, parts of the Grand South and eastern Madagascar, southern Malawi, and southwestern Angola,” FEWS NET reported.

The FEWS NET also reported that maize prices in April decreased seasonally across markets, supported by the ongoing harvest.

However, maize prices remain higher than last year and the five-year average, underpinned by tight domestic supply, currency depreciation, and high energy prices that have inflated production and distribution costs.

“The seasonal decline in maize prices is expected to be short-lived as prices become sticky due to below-average carryover stocks following strong export demand from outside the region during the just-ended marketing season. Around July and August, maize prices will likely begin rising as food stocks decline and market purchases increase,” FEWS NET reported.

DALRRD has emphasised that weather and climate forecasts should be followed regularly to make informed decisions, and “farmers must continually conserve resources in accordance with the Conservation of Agricultural Resources Act, 1983 (Act No. 43 of 1983).”

The department has also promised to partner with all relevant stakeholders to continue raising awareness in the sector and capacitating farmers on understanding, interpreting, and utilising early-warning information for disaster risk mitigation and response. – SAnews.gov.za