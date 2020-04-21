Wholesalers requested to provide list of agricultural products

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development requests all interested wholesalers, distributors or agribusiness outlets to provide a list of specific agricultural production inputs they have in stock.

This, according to the department, will assist in the emergency procurement of these inputs to enable smallholder and communal farmers to complete the current production cycle.

The department intends to procure by means of issuing purchase vouchers to approved farmers. Farmers will purchase from the nearest wholesaler, distributor or agribusiness outlet.

“The department requires a typical “cash and carry’’ set up, not a middleman. Interested suppliers should, therefore, provide a physical address of their business from where farmers can cash and carry products using vouchers,” the department said in the statement.

The support will be capped at R50 000 per approved farmer.

Commodities to be supported and prioritised are as follows:

• Poultry: Day old chicks; point of lay chickens; feed; medication; and sawdust.

• Vegetables: Seedlings; fertiliser; pesticides; herbicides; and soil correction.

• Fruit: Fertiliser; pesticides; and herbicides.

• Other livestock: Feed and medication.

• Winter field crops: Soil correction, fertiliser, seeds, herbicides and pesticides.

Suppliers can express interest by completing the vendor form, available at www.dalrrd.gov.za.

The due date to submit the vendor forms is 23 April 2020 at 16:00. Interested suppliers can submit per e-mail to any of the provincial offices for the attention of the Director: Finance and Supply Chain Management. - SAnews.gov.za