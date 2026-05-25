Western Cape Premier leads oversight visits to storm-hit areas

Monday, May 25, 2026

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, together with Members of the Provincial Legislature (MPLs), has embarked on oversight visits to several areas hardest hit by the severe weather system that struck the province earlier this month.

The two-day visit, taking place from 25-28 May 2026, forms part of the provincial government’s ongoing response and recovery efforts following widespread storm damage across parts of the Western Cape.

During the visits, Winde is expected to assess progress in rebuilding and repairing damaged infrastructure and restoring essential services.

He will also engage with disaster management officials, law enforcement agencies, volunteers, and municipal leadership, who played a key role in the province’s emergency response response.

Speaking at the Kransburg bridge and pipeline site near Klawer on the West Coast, Winde said several parts of the province were still without electricity as recovery operations continue.

“We are busy with the rebuild to get bridges and roads reopened, and to complete the necessary assessments,” Winde said.

The Premier expressed appreciation to teams working on the ground to restore normality in affected communities, while acknowledging that significant work still lies ahead.

“Our teams are on the ground this week, moving from town to town to... look at what is necessary, and possibly speed things up a little bit,” he said.

The oversight programme began in Malmesbury on the West Coast and is expected to conclude in the Swellendam area. – SAnews.gov.za