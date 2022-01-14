Western Cape, KZN and Gauteng lead new COVID-19 cases

Friday, January 14, 2022

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported at least 5 920 new COVID-19 infections in South Africa over the past 24-hour reporting period; bringing the cumulative number of cases to at least 3 546 808.

This is indicative of a 14.3% positivity rate which is lower than the previous reporting cycle’s 15.5%.

The provincial breakdown shows that the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng continue to report the majority of new cases:

  • Western Cape – 1491
  • Gauteng – 1198
  • KwaZulu-Natal – 1142
  • Eastern Cape – 559
  • Limpopo – 524
  • North West – 293
  • Mpumalanga – 278
  • Free State – 218
  • Northern Cape – 217

According to the institute, the National Health Department is auditing the number of deaths related to infection of the virus.

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the [department] there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the [department] reports 159 deaths and of these, 51 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 92 989 to date.

“[Furthermore] there has been an increase of 293 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours,” the NICD said.

Some 86 351 COVID-19 vaccinations were administered during the past 24-hour reporting period.

The cumulative number of jabs in arms now stands at 28 782 337. – SAnews.gov.za

 

