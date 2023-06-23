Well wishes for Banyana Banyana for 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Banyana Banyana’s presence at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup sends a powerful message that women can achieve anything they set their minds on, says Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa.

“I want to commend Banyana Banyana for the indomitable spirit they have displayed throughout their careers. Their courage, talent and commitment has made us all proud. May they continue to rise above all obstacles, may they continue to break barriers and redefine what is possible,” the Minister said on Friday in Pretoria.

He made these remarks during the announcement of final 23-woman squad to represent South Africa at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The reigning African champions, South Africa, together with Morocco, Nigeria, and Zambia, are the four African teams set to represent the continent at the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia from 20 July - 20 August 2023.

“South Africa is with you every step of the way. As a country, we do not only hope you only come back with a trophy but we also hope that you come back with experience and knowledge that you can share with all of us.

“I encourage you to embrace every moment, and never lose sight of the power you hold to inspire the future generations.

“I wish you all the success, happiness and fulfilment in your upcoming endeavours. Go forth Banyana Banyana and continue to shine your light in the world,” Kodwa said.

He expressed his deepest gratitude to each member of the coaching staff, who have nurtured and guided the team.

“Your expertise, dedication and commitment have played a vital role in shaping these talented athletes into the formidable force that we have today. Your tireless efforts have not gone unnoticed and we are immensely grateful for the impact that you have made on the lives of these athletes,” the Minister said.

Banyana Banyana Captain, Refiloe Jane, said being selected as the captain of the team and representing the country at the World Cup is an honour and privilege.

“I also want to give credit to the players who have been selected to go to the World Cup. We know what lies ahead. It is not going to be easy but we have put in the work. We have showcased what we are capable of. Going into the World Cup, we will leave no stone unturned,” Jane said.

Head coach of Banyana Banyana, Desiree Ellis, announced the squad to represent South Africa at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup as follows:

Goalkeepers:

Andile Dlamini

Kaylin Swart

Kebotseng Moletsane

Defenders:

Karabo Dhlamini

Fikile Magama

Lebohang Ramalepe

Tiiseto Makhubela

Noko Matlou

Bambanani Mbane

Bongeka Gamede

Midfielders

Kholosa Biyana

Refiloe Jane

Sibulele Holweni

Linda Motlhalo

Nomvula Kgoale

Robyn Moodalay

Forwards

Gabriela Salgado

Jermaine Seoposenwe

Noxolo Cesane

Melinda Kgadiete

Wendy Shongwe

Hildah Magaia

Thembi Kgatlana

Standby

Ntabiseng Majiya

Amogelang Motau

Regirl Ngobeni

- SAnews.gov.za