Weather service warns of cold front in the Western Cape, Northern Cape

Friday, May 8, 2026

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that a cold front is expected to make landfall over the western parts of the Western Cape and the south-western parts of Namakwa in the Northern Cape on Sunday morning.

According to SAWS, the weather system is expected to affect the western and south-western parts of the Western Cape, as well as the southern and western parts of Namakwa, from Sunday until Tuesday.

The adverse weather conditions expected include disruptive rainfall, strong interior winds, gale-force coastal winds, and damaging waves.

Cold to very cold, wet, and windy conditions are also expected over the southern parts of Namakwa, as well as the western and south-western parts of the Western Cape.

SAWS said the cold front could result in:

Flooding of roads and settlements, including formal and informal settlements.

Difficult driving conditions and flooded roads leading to longer travel times.

Possible major disruptions on key roads.

Dangerous navigation conditions at sea due to very rough and choppy seas.

Loss of livestock and agricultural production due to very cold, wet, and windy conditions.

Meanwhile, the weather service has also issued several weather warnings for Friday:

An Orange Level 8 warning for disruptive rain has been issued for the Koukamma and Kouga municipalities, as well as the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in the Eastern Cape. The heavy rainfall is expected to result in widespread flooding and prolonged disruptions to settlements, roads, and bridges.

A Yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive rain has been issued for the west coast and adjacent interior of the Eastern Cape, where localised flooding of susceptible settlements, roads, and bridges, as well as disruptions caused by sinkholes and blocked drainage systems, are expected.

A Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging waves has been issued along the Eastern Cape coast. The waves could damage coastal infrastructure, disrupt harbour operations and coastal routes, cause medium to large vessels to drag anchor or break mooring lines, and disrupt beachfront activities.

A Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging winds and waves has also been issued along the KwaZulu-Natal coast, with possible damage to coastal infrastructure, harbour disruptions, vessels dragging anchor or breaking mooring lines, and disruptions to beachfront activities expected.

-SAnews.gov.za