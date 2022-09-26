WC Human Settlements extends service hours

In honour of Public Service Month (PSM), the Western Cape Human Settlements will be extending its public services at the Cape Town office, in order to assist residents with various housing queries.

Public Service Month is celebrated annually in September, as a reminder of what it means to serve communities and to consider how the government impacts service delivery.

Acting Head of Department, Kahmiela August, said officials at the department will be honouring the month by offering extended business hours to assist the residents during the last week of September.

She said the department will be extending its public services hours to 6:30pm, from 26 to 30 September 2022.

“Housing is often a complex and emotive issue for our communities, riddled with various misperceptions. In commemorating Public Service Month, we re-commit ourselves to serving our communities.

“With clarity and information provided regarding government housing, residents are better able to tap into the various subsidies, programmes and support available to them,” August said.

During the week, residents will be able to visit the Cape Town office, call or email for assistance with various queries, including housing demand database like waiting list queries; landlord and tenant disputes; subsidies and programmes; tender and business registration queries; and affordable housing programmes like Help Me Buy a Home/FLISP and Social Housing.

These services will be available until 6:30pm, Monday to Friday during the period 26 to 30 September only.

Residents will be able to visit the office at 27 Wale Street, Cape Town, Call 021 483 0611 / 3112 / 6488 / 8984, and email: Human.Settlements@westerncape.gov.za (link sends e-mail)

During normal business hours, the department offers public services from 7:30am to 3pm Monday to Friday.

Infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers said that through these efforts, the department do not only want to commemorate Public Service Month in words only.

“With the extension of our operating hours this week, we ensure that the needs of the citizens are catered for. It is through such initiatives that we are reminded of the importance of being an accessible public office.

“The department hopes that the extended hours and services offered during the last week of September will be beneficial to residents with various housing queries. Western Cape residents are encouraged to take advantage of these extended service hours,” Simmers said. – SAnews.gov.za