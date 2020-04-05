Water tanks delivered in Gauteng

A total of 1 482 water tanks have been delivered to various parts of Gauteng to ameliorate protracted water shortages in communities and avert their susceptibility to the spread of Coronavirus.

The department implemented the measures following a call by Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu, to make water accessible to communities that continue to face water shortages.

Sisulu’s call is in line with measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa aimed at ensuring that poor communities are not severely impacted by the virus.

In cushioning the vulnerable communities, the department has to date deployed water tanks to some of the densely populated areas in the different municipalities across the province.

So far, the department has made 410 water tanks available to the City of Joburg, 190 to the City of Tshwane and 166 to the City of Ekurhuleni.

The Sedibeng District and West Rand District Municipalities have received 254 and 462, respectively.

DWS Gauteng Provincial Head Sibusiso Mthembu said the department is making significant strides aimed at ensuring that the vulnerable were not disproportionately affected the spread of the Coronavirus.

Mthembu said communities that lacked access to water were particularly at risk during this time, adding that the intervention of the department would go a long way to ensure that the guidelines of public health received resonance with needy communities.

He said the department is also partnering with other stakeholders to provide not only water but soap and sanitisers to communities to enable them to practice proper hygiene.

Mthembu said it was important that government and various stakeholders did not let the guard down but continued to heighten the message of washing hands regularly while ensuring that water wastages was avoided at all costs.

He called on water users in the province to report incidents of burst pipes and leaking time as these were contributing negatively to water availability.

“While we appeal to communities to use water to wash their hands regularly, we also want to urge them to use water sparingly. Water is one of the utmost important resources that we must use with care,” said Mthembu. – SAnews.gov.za