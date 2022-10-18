Water supply interruption in uMhlathuze

Mhlathuze Water will on Wednesday conduct a 24-hour planned maintenance outage from the Nsezi Water Treatment Plant, which will interrupt water supply to the City of uMhlathuze and some industrial clients in Richards Bay.

Mhlathuze Water on Tuesday said the maintenance exercise on some of its water infrastructure will start from 8am on Wednesday, 19 October until 8am on Thursday, 20 October 2022.

“Due to the nature of the work to be undertaken, which includes repairs to an 800 diameter pipeline that supplies Empangeni, as well as the installation of new valves at the Nsezi Water Treatment Plant, some water interruptions are anticipated.

“While we endeavour to do our level best to keep the interruptions to a minimum, we do ask for your patience and cooperation during this time. Ultimately, the routine maintenance will ensure that no major breakdowns, which might lead to long-term water supply issues, occur in future,” Mhlathuze Water spokesperson, Siyabonga Maphumulo, said.

The entity has apologised to the residents for the inconvenience, and also reminded them to use water sparingly and restore some for the duration of the interruption. – SAnews.gov.za