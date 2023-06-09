Water Minister assesses developments in Lekwa

Friday, June 9, 2023
Minister Mchunu.

Water and Sanitation Minister, Senzo Mchunu and his deputies, David Mahlobo and Judith Tshabalala, are on an oversight visit to Lekwa Local Municipality, Mpumalanga, to assess progress in the intervention projects aimed at addressing water and sanitation challenges.

The visit on Friday follows Mchunu's visit to the area in July 2022, where he committed an amount of R350 million to assist Lekwa to deal with its water and sanitation challenges.

“The support by the Department of Water and Sanitation is geared towards the refurbishment of ageing infrastructure, as well as operations and maintenance to improve service to communities,” the department said.

Mchunu will see for himself how things have improved since his last visit, and also engage with various stakeholders, including community members.

The Minister will visit various pump stations, waste water treatment works and sewer pipelines.

These include the Standerton Extension 8 Bulk Outfall Sewer Pipeline Project, Concor Drainage Site, Rooikopen Booster Pump Station 3 Project and Standerton Water Treatment Works.

Following the site visits, Mchunu and his deputies will meet the community at Sakhile Stadium. – SAnews.gov.za

