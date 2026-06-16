Water and Sanitation bursary recipient pays it forward 

Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Three years ago, Kagiso Komane (32) shared how a bursary from the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) helped him overcome financial hardship and realise his dream of obtaining a Master's degree in Applied Sciences.



Today, the former bursary beneficiary, who is now a PhD candidate in Chemistry at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), is paying that opportunity forward by helping other young South Africans access education through his newly established non-profit organisation, Edukheshin For All.



Born and raised in Kgobokwane, outside Dennilton in Limpopo, Komane says the support he received through the department changed the trajectory of his life and inspired him to create opportunities for others.



"The Department of Water and Sanitation planted a seed in me, and I have gone the extra mile to become a full tree, bearing fresh fruit," said Komane.



READ | Department bursary helps Masters graduate achieve his goals



Founded in 2026, Edukheshin For All aims to remove financial and informational barriers that prevent young people from accessing quality education. The organisation assists learners with study applications, provides information on bursaries and funding opportunities, and offers mentorship and essential support services aimed at empowering young people to pursue their academic aspirations.



"My friends and I co-founded this organisation because we recognised that many young people continue to face the same barriers to education and opportunity that we experienced ourselves.



"Edukheshin For All was born from our shared experiences, and our goal is to ensure that no young person has to navigate their educational journey alone while pursuing their dreams," he said.



Komane's journey is a testament to perseverance. After completing matric at Ramatshagala High School in 2011, with below-average Mathematics and Science results, he spent two years upgrading his marks before qualifying to study Analytical Chemistry at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT).



His turning point came in 2019 when he was awarded a comprehensive DWS bursary, which funded both his B-Tech and Master's qualifications. The bursary covered tuition fees, accommodation, meals in line with university guidelines, books, stationery and a monthly stipend.



Changing lives

Reflecting on the opportunity, Komane says the bursary did more than fund his studies.



"The bursary transformed my life completely. It helped me overcome financial challenges and allowed me to focus on my studies. More importantly, it taught me the value of using opportunities responsibly and creating opportunities for others."



Since its official launch at a gala dinner on 1 May 2026, Edukheshin For All has already begun making a meaningful impact in communities. The organisation has assisted learners with educational applications and distributed school shoes and sanitary towels to support vulnerable learners.



Youth Month

As part of Youth Month commemorations, the organisation will host a Career Expo on 26 June 2026, at Pilditch Stadium in Tshwane. The event will bring together higher education institutions, government stakeholders and private sector organisations to provide learners and young people with information on study opportunities, bursaries, career pathways and skills development programmes.



Komane says the organisation's long-term vision is to make education accessible, aspirational and empowering for all young people.



"We want education to be seen as a pathway to dignity, confidence and limitless possibilities. Young people have enormous potential, but they need access to opportunities and guidance to realise it."

This year South Africa commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Soweto Uprising, a defining moment in South Africa’s liberation struggle.



Paying it forward

When asked whether Edukheshin For All is his way of paying forward the support he received from the department, Komane answered without hesitation.



"Absolutely. The organisation is inspired by the values of the DWS Learning Academy. Both are committed to creating opportunities for young people and developing future leaders. Funding is important, but mentorship and support are equally critical. I am a product of both," he said.



The Department's Learning Academy was established in 2007 to address scarce and critical skills in the water and sanitation sector through bursaries in science, engineering and related disciplines. Beyond funding studies, the programme provides graduates with workplace exposure and development opportunities to prepare them for professional registration and careers in the sector.



Komane's story demonstrates the far-reaching impact of investing in young people. From a bursary recipient determined to overcome adversity to a PhD candidate and community leader creating opportunities for others, he embodies the department's vision of developing skilled professionals who contribute meaningfully to society, and the country's development.



His message to young people is simple: "When an opportunity comes your way, grab it with both hands. Use it not only to change your own life, but to create opportunities for those who will come after you." – SAnews.gov.za