W Cape to recruit over 20 000 school assistants

As part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is looking to recruit over 20 000 Education Assistants and General School Assistants for schools over the next few months.

The Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme, through the Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) aims to create 200 000 employment opportunities for education assistants and 100 000 for general schools assistants.

“The WCED is looking to recruit 12 777 education assistants and 7 625 general school assistants under this programme,” WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said on Thursday.

Education assistants will:

Support teachers with technical preparations of the classroom for teaching and learning and ensure that teaching materials are available and ready for use;

Assist with the reading programme for the Foundation Phase;

Support teachers in libraries, science laboratories, IT laboratories and technical workshops; and

Provide after school support to learners where applicable.

General school assistants will:

Assist in administration, data capturing, textbook issuance and record keeping;

General maintenance;

Care and support; and

IT support.

The department said that the programme will run from 1 December 2020 to 31 March 2021.

The initiative is targeting youth between the ages of 18 and 35 years old.

Requirements include:

For Education Assistants - qualified unemployed graduates (NQF6/7) or an NQF 4 (Matric) qualification

For School Assistants - with or without an NQF 4 qualification (matric) or Year 4 School of Skills qualification or higher qualification.

Potential candidates can apply online on SA Youth https://sayouth.datafree.co/p/dbe.

They cannot apply at schools, nor through the WCED.

This is a zero-rated mobisite that can be accessed through a mobile phone. If experiencing trouble with this site, as demands are high, applicants can register on http://bit.ly/DeptEducationMenu, but this site is not data-free.

Candidates without access to the internet can call a toll free number 0800 727272.

“Candidates will find out of their application is successful by 1 December 2020. The stipend to be paid for all education assistants and school assistants will be R3 500 per month, as allocated to us by National Treasury,” Hammond said. – SAnews.gov.za