W Cape Netball World Cup trophy tour starts on Monday

The Western Cape MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, will on Monday, 3 July 2023, receive the 2023 Netball World Cup trophy from the Eastern Cape government.

Eastern Cape officials had a chance to criss-cross the country with the trophy and showcase it to the public and netball lovers from Thursday, 29 June.

Marais’s office said women’s sport plays an important role in empowering girls and women and in creating safe spaces for women to connect.

“We hope to see this World Cup inspiring many more young girls to take up sport within their communities.”

The Netball World Cup, which will kick off on 28 July in Cape Town, is expected to stimulate the local economy through tourism.

The tournament is also expected to create jobs through the creation of large venues for matches to be watched, as well as by increasing demand for local services through tourism.

“Now is the time to support our women’s teams as they compete in these international events. Let us all get behind our netball team as they prepare to keep the cup in Cape Town.”

Trophy tour schedule

Monday, 3 July – The trophy will be handed over to the Western Cape from the Eastern Cape government at the Tsitsikamma Khoisan Village (Bloukrans Bridge).

Tuesday, 4 July – The trophy will be displayed at Plettenberg Bay Primary School. It will then travel to Beaufort West (Rustdene Sports Stadium) and Prince Albert (PACT Centre and travelling to Sydwill Williams Hall).

Wednesday, 5 July – The trophy goes to George (Unity Park at York Street). It will then move to Imizamo Yethu High School then to Hartenbos (Legacy Netball Courts) and Riversdale (Riverville Sports Grounds).

Thursday, 6 July – The tour starts in Swellendam then goes to Langeberg, Drakenstein and then to the Swartland area.

Friday, 7 July – Travel to Saldanha Bay, then to activation at the Vredenburg Mall.

The tour ends on the afternoon of 7 July, when the trophy will be brought to the City of Cape Town. – SAnews.gov.za