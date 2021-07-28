W Cape administers over 1 million jabs

The Western Cape Department of Health has administered 33 183 vaccines on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 1 037 251.

This comes after the province reached a million mark on Monday.

While the provincial government continues to open registration for more age groups, it said it was balancing the demand and vaccine supply, which they receive from the national government.

“We celebrate reaching one million vaccinations, but we know we have much more to do and many more to vaccinate,” the Western Cape provincial government said.

In addition, the province said it has increased its capacity and ability to administer 30 000 vaccinations per day, translating to 150 000 a week.

“But, we cannot do this alone, we need all eligible persons to take up vaccination and help us get to population immunity.”

According to the Western Cape, about 200 public vaccination sites are open daily to assist members of the public, while the department also activated 10 sites on Saturday, which saw 2 000 people receiving the jab.

“The vaccination offers great protection against severe illness and death.”

Healthcare workers

To date, almost 70% of healthcare workers have been vaccinated and the province said it continues to see the positive impact it has on the workforce.

At the height of the first wave between May and July, the Western Cape said it had 4 525 infected health workers infected and 3 633 during the second wave.

However, during the current wave, the Western Cape only had 679 healthcare workers who fell ill with COVID-19, of which 501 were active cases as of 22 July.

“This does go to show the protection the vaccine offers.”

While the provincial vaccination rollout programme is picking up pace, the province said it received fewer vaccines than expected for this week.

“With high demand, some sites are under pressure and we ask for your support and patience as we continue to do all we can to get vaccine supplies to every corner of the province.”

Meanwhile, South Africa has so far administered 6 854 667 vaccine doses of which 225 808 were distributed on Tuesday.

The latest data show that 60 001 people received the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) jab in the last 24 hours, while 165 807 received the Pfizer vaccine. – SAnews.gov.za