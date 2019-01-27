Voters rush on last day of registration

The second and last day of the Electoral Commission’s (IEC) final voter registration weekend saw Soshanguve residents flood to their local voting stations to ensure that they will be able to participate in the upcoming national and provincial elections.

The township is located north of Tshwane.

Registration supervisor at Mafumbuka Primary School located in Block HH Soshanguve, Duduzile Hewu, told SAnews that numbers of those who came to register as well as update their details saw an increase on Sunday afternoon.

“Yesterday only 85 people registered to vote while 51 checked their details. Today it was very hectic with 160 people coming to register while 60 came to check their details,” she said on the final day of registration.

As the clock raced to 5pm, the station saw a steady flow of people coming to register their names on the station’s 2 617 voters’ roll.

Zandile Mayaba arrived at the station located in Makhosini Street, 15 minutes before it closed. The 20-year-old said it’s important to vote in the upcoming elections.

“I think it’s important for the youth to vote and it’s important for everyone to take the responsibility to vote. So young people, it’s up to you to make a change. It will be my first time to vote,” she said.

Half an hour after the voting station closed its doors, several people were still making their way to check their details to which officials at the station advised them to register at the local IEC offices in the nearby Block F.

At Tsaroga Phoka Primary School in Block BB, Dylo Nkosi, said it’s important to cast one’s vote.

“If you want change, you can’t expect it to come from other people. Sometimes you have to do things yourself and the state in which the country is in now, everyone needs to vote,” said Nkosi.

Babinaphuti Secondary School IEC official Katlego Disoloane said there has been an improvement in the number of people who verified their details.

“Yesterday was a bit slow, but we have seen improved numbers today including the youth,” she said.

Earlier in the day, the Commission urged eligible voters to take advantage of the remaining hours to register and update their address details as voting stations across the country opened their doors at 8am.

Following today’s 5pm deadline, voters will only be able to register at their local IEC office during working hours – and only for a brief period until the elections are proclaimed.

Once proclaimed, the voters’ roll for the 2019 national and provincial elections will be closed.

In its statement issued shortly after midday on Sunday, the Commission stated that almost all voting stations across the country were reported open and operational at 11am today.

The Commission thanked community leaders, various local government representatives, traditional leaders and other stakeholders for their support in ensuring voter registration activities could continue unimpeded on Sunday.

The IEC also expressed its appreciation to the security agencies including the SAPS and various metropolitan police departments for their assistance in ensuring the safety of voters and electoral staff over the weekend. – SAnews.gov.za