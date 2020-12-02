Virtual book club goes national

Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, has invited the public to join the National Reading Coalition’s first virtual book club reading session, which will be launched on 14 December 2020.

At the launch of the virtual book club, readers will discuss the book, Americanah, by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

“The objectives of this reading session are to inculcate the culture of reading in South Africans across all ages and maximise reading networks across the country.

“The first 50 participants to the virtual book launch will get a voucher from Exclusive books, to the value of R300,” said the Basic Education Department on Wednesday.

Readers can register for the book club by using the registration link: https://nrc.org.za/.

The National Reading Coalition, in partnership with the Basic Education Department, the National Library of South Africa and Nal’ibali, is coordinating 12 annual virtual reading sessions, connecting readers and clubs nationally.

“In this way, we envisage to reinforce the reading improvement efforts being made in and around schools and communities,” said the department.

In his State of the Nation Address in June 2019, President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised the importance of cultivating a reading nation to unlock opportunities that flow from a broadened understanding of the country and the world.

Since launching in 2019, the National Reading Coalition has supported the Read to Lead campaign and President Cyril Ramaphosa’ s call to improve reading nationally – from the classroom to the living room.

Individuals and reading club members will be invited to join a reading network that will take up the President’s challenge of reading at least one book per month. – SAnews.gov.za