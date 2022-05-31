Vincent Magwenya appointed President's spokesperson

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Experienced and seasoned communicator, Vincent Magwenya, has been appointed as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson from 1 June 2022.

President Ramaphosa said Magwenya’s experience will impact positively on the work of the Presidency.

“I am pleased to welcome Vincent Magwenya to the Presidency team. His experience, insight and capabilities will strengthen our efforts to effectively communicate the work of the Presidency as we undertake the work of recovery and rebuilding,” the President said.

According to the Presidency, Magwenya has – among other positions – served as spokesperson for former President Jacob Zuma between 2009 and 2010 as well as several other positions in the private sector.

“He was CEO of PR agency Magna Carta from 2013 to 2016, before establishing Conversations Media and Communications, where he has served as CEO. Mr Magwenya also served as Director of Communications for Standard Bank Africa and Director of Group Stakeholder Relations Management for Standard Bank Group. 

“He started his career as a broadcast journalist in various technical and editorial roles and worked for international and local broadcasters such as Reuters Television, Worldwide Television News now known as Associated Press Television News, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and the South African Broadcasting Corporation,” the Presidency said.

President Ramaphosa thanked Tyrone Seale who was acting in the position.

“I wish to express my gratitude to Tyrone Seale for having acted in the position of spokesperson to the President since July 2020. His capable manner and dedication to the task has been widely acknowledged and is much appreciated,” the President said. – SAnews.gov.za

 

