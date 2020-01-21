Vaccinate animals against Rift Valley Fever

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has reminded owners of cattle, sheep and goats to vaccinate their animals against Rift Valley Fever (RVF).

The department warned that the recent good rainfall in certain areas of the country will result in an increase in the numbers of mosquitoes that transmit this disease.

RVF is a serious viral disease that is spread through mosquitoes. It causes abortions and death in young cattle, sheep and goats. People coming into contact with the blood and other body fluids of infected animals can also develop RVF.

“Farmers are therefore advised to vaccinate all cattle, sheep and goats against Rift Valley Fever, especially in areas that have recently received rainfall. Live vaccine (OBP Live) can only be used in non-pregnant animals as the live vaccine can cause abortions.

“Only the inactivated (OBP) vaccine must be used in pregnant animals. It is the responsibility of the animal owners to vaccinate their animals and prevent loss,” the department said.

Any suspicion of RVF must be reported immediately to the nearest State veterinarian. – SAnews.gov.za

