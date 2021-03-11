Cabinet has urged the South African public to use water sparingly as the world prepares to celebrate marking World Water Day on 22 March 2021.

The day raises awareness of the global water crisis and focuses on the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation for all by 2030.

The call was relayed by acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, during a post-Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

“Use water sparingly as our wasteful behaviour today could impact future generations. Let us be the responsible generation that took the future into our collective hands by turning off the tap of water wastage,” said the Minister.

The Department of Water and Sanitation has launched the #SaveWater campaign to remind all South Africans that every drop counts. Despite the recent good rainfall, the water-scarce country is still susceptible to sustained droughts exacerbated by climate change. – SAnews.gov.za