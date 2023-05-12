US Ambassador's stance 'disappointing' - President's spokesperson

Spokesperson for President Cyril Ramaphosa, Vincent Magwenya, says there is no evidence to suggest that a Russian vessel, which docked in the Western Cape last year, took weapons back to that country.

This after the US Ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, reportedly said that South Africa supplied weapons to the Eastern European country.

“The Ambassador’s remarks undermine the spirit of cooperation and partnership that characterised the recent engagements between US government officials and a South African official delegation, led by National Security Special Advisor to the President, Dr Sydney Mufumadi.

“It is public knowledge that a Russian vessel, known as Lady R, docked in South Africa. Allegations have since been made about the purpose of the voyage. While no evidence has been provided to date to support these allegations, government has undertaken to institute an independent enquiry to be led by a retired judge,” Magwenya said.

Magwenya called the ambassador’s posture “disappointing”.

“In recent engagements between the South African delegation and US officials, the Lady R matter was discussed and there was agreement that an investigation will be allowed to run its course and that the US intelligence services will provide whatever evidence in their possession.

“It is therefore disappointing that the US Ambassador has adopted a counterproductive public posture that undermines the understanding reached on the matter and the very positive and constructive engagements between the two delegations,” Magwenya said. – SAnews.gov.za