Univen continues to maintain, safeguard learning spaces

Vice-Chancellor and Principal at the University of Venda (Univen), Dr Bernard Nthambeleni says despite challenges facing the South African higher education sector, the university has continued to maintain and safeguard its teaching and learning spaces.

Nthambeleni made the remarks at the official opening of the university’s 2019 academic year on Thursday.

In his welcoming address, Nthambeleni thanked all university structures for their meaningful contribution regarding the university’s academic and research performance.

“The university’s postgraduate success rates are increasing; research outputs per academic staff member has increased over the past years, and the number of NRF (National Research Foundation) Rated Researchers has increased exponentially in the past few years,” Nthambeleni said.

He commended the “first entering” students for choosing Univen as their preferred institution of higher learning, noting that it is through their exceptional performance in matric that they were able to secure the admission at Univen.

“You have made a good choice to come and study at this university,” he said.

He reminded students that their academic journey has just begun, and that the progress of completing their studies and courses they have chosen, would largely depend on how they conduct themselves.

“I wish to draw to your attention our core values and guiding principles that we subscribe to. Univen believes in quality and excellence, accountability, transparency, integrity, respect, diversity, social responsibility, and community engagement and Ubuntu,” Nthambeleni said.

In his vote of thanks, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic, Professor Jan Crafford thanked the SRC and all Univen staff for ensuring the smooth and successful 2019 registration processes. - SAnews.gov.za