KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, has urged the province to unite against crime, especially the murder of women and children.

"We should relax once all brazen criminals are in jail and punished for their sins. All these cowards who continue to attack women and children must be jailed," Khoza said.

The MEC made the remarks following the horrific murder of the Dlamini family, who were attacked at their homestead in KwaMtholo village, Umtubatuba.

It is alleged that unknown assailants stormed into the Dlamini homestead in the early hours of Wednesday and opened fire killing four members of the family.

Although the details regarding the killing of the defenceless women and children remain sketchy, it is believed that the assailants forcefully entered the homestead while the deceased were sleeping and opened fire.

The deceased were identified as Thembelihle Dlamini (60), Nokuthula Dlamini (42), seven-year-old Sanele Dlamini and a three-month-old Alondwe Khanyile.

Khoza said the province has a concerning number of cases of gender-based violence (GBV) and it is imperative for everyone to play their role to end the scourge.

She called on law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

"We want to see these heartless criminals who did such a despicable act, and we urge anyone who might have information regarding the incident to share it with the police," Khoza said.

Khoza sent her heartfelt condolences to the Dlamini family following their loss.

"We are saddened by this attack on defenceless women and children. We are shocked and devastated by the horrific attacks of women and children. It is very strange and unbelievable that we have people who continue to disrespect human life," the MEC said.

Khoza has dispatched a team of social workers to the Dlamini homestead to provide psychosocial support to the family members. – SAnews.gov.za