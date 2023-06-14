Unequal opportunity access and income inequality must be addressed - President Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says global leaders must address unequal access to labour markets and income inequality as a matter of priority.

The President was addressing and participating in the World of Work Summit held in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday.

The summit is hosted by the United Nations’ International Labour Organisation (ILO) with that organisation’s 111th conference to be held on the side lines.

President Ramaphosa said social justice remains a “fundamental pillar of sustainable development” which can enhance opportunities for meaningful and sustainable work.

“That means we must remove the structural barriers that hamper equal access to opportunities. We must prioritise the removal of discrimination based on gender, age, race, migration status and other grounds.

“Institutions must deliberately work to dismantle these barriers, while actors in society should work towards eliminating discrimination and ensuring equal treatment for all. We must create platforms for open and inclusive discussion, where all stakeholders can contribute their perspectives. Social dialogue allows us to harness our collective wisdom and find solutions that reflect the needs and aspirations of all segments of society,” he said.

The President honed in on income inequality and said this must be addressed to level society’s playing field.

“Wage policies and collective bargaining have a vital role in reducing income inequalities and ensuring a just distribution of economic progress.

“We must focus on increasing the labour earnings of non-wage workers, who often find themselves at the lower end of income distribution. Social partners all have a role to play in narrowing income gaps and promoting fair and equitable societies. Social partners also need to collaborate to foster productivity and ensure that its gains are shared fairly,” he said.

President Ramaphosa said “labour market strategies and interventions” must be beneficial to those earning their living in informal economies to ensure that they are not left behind.

“At the same time, we must extend social protection to workers in the informal economy, provide them with access to quality health care and education, and support their transition to formal employment. By aligning education and skills development with the demands of the job market, we can enhance productivity, sustainability and decent work opportunities,” the President said.

Unified front

President Ramaphosa called on leaders to “demonstrate our commitment to social justice through concrete actions” and to implement policies that foster job creation, create fertile ground for entrepreneurship and “ensure fair wages and working conditions for all workers”.

Further, the President urged leaders to unite in supporting organisations that fight for social justice for all.

“At a time of great uncertainty, amid heightened geopolitical contestation, we need to work together to safeguard the mandate and critical work of institutions like the International Labour Organisation. We should not allow ourselves to be diverted from the path of social justice by partisan interests.

“I urge all member states, organisations and stakeholders to join forces and contribute to the realisation of the proposed Global Coalition for Social Justice. Together, we can create a world where every individual, regardless of their background or circumstance, has equal access to opportunities, rights and a decent quality of life.

“May this Summit be a catalyst for the fundamental global change we seek towards the achievement of social justice for all,” President Ramaphosa said. – SAnews.gov.za