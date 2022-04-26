UN team visits KZN to offer assistance in areas affected by floods

A technical team of the United Nations (UN) in South Africa is currently in KwaZulu-Natal to assess the damage in the parts of the province that were affected by the recent floods.

“We have been supporting the province following the floods in 2019 and the civil unrest of 2021. We will continue to support rebuilding efforts to ensure that no-one is left behind as part of the Memorandum of Understanding that we have in place with the provincial leadership in that province,” Acting Resident Coordinator for the UN in South Africa Ayodele Odusola said in a statement.

Represented by a technical team comprising of members from various UN agencies, the technical team, commenced with its assessment on Monday and its work will be concluded on Thursday.

The technical team is expected to meet with the Provincial Disaster Management Centre and the eThekwini Municipality to assess the areas of support by the United Nations Development System.

“We stand committed and ready to assist where needed,” Odusola said. – SAnews.gov.za