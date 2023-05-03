Umalusi mourns Professor Dan Kgwadi's passing

The Umalusi Council has extended its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Professor Daniel Kgwadi, the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) Vice Chancellor, who passed away on Sunday.

Kgwadi was a former member of the Umalusi Council. He was appointed by the Minister of Basic Education to serve two terms on the Umalusi Council, with his first term having started in 2010 and ending in 2014. His second term was from 2014 to 2018.

During his tenure, Kgwadi was assigned various roles, including being Deputy Chairperson of Council, Member of Executive Committee of Council (EXCO), and Chairperson of Assessment Standards Committee (ASC) of Council.

Umalusi said the general and further education and training, as well as higher education sectors have lost a transformative leader.

The Council said Kgwadi’s term in office helped to transform the shape and form of Umalusi, as the body benefited immensely from his broad understanding of education, appreciation of the challenges that plague the South African education system and willingness to engage in robust discussion.

“It was during his tenure that Umalusi Council responded to the evolving NQF (National Qualifications Framework) landscape through the development of its sub-framework of qualifications and re-conceptualising existing quality assurance approaches and processes.

“As the Chairperson of the ASC, Professor Kgwadi presided over deliberations with distinction, facilitating robust discussions and accommodating divergent views. Professor Kgwadi, as Deputy Chairperson of Council, participated actively and led discussions which resulted in the attainment of important milestones,” Umalusi said in a statement.

Shining legacy

Also paying tribute to Kgwadi, the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Innovation, said the higher education sector acknowledges the meaningful contribution, which he has made to the entire sector.

Committee Chairperson, Nompendulo Mkhatshwa, noted that before his appointment as Vice Chancellor of the VUT, Kgwadi was the Vice Chancellor of the North West University.

“He served on the Umalusi Council and on other various professional bodies where he left a shining legacy,” Mkhatshwa said.

Mkhatshwa said the committee last interacted directly with Kgwadi on 30 November 2022 in Parliament.

“He engaged the committee on the importance of stabilising management and governance at VUT to ensure that the university performed well in its core business, which is the academic programme, to provide university students with sound university education, knowledge and skills that are responsive to the South African industry and in the world.

“The committee is behind the Kgwadi family during this very difficult time of grief and mourning, and extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, colleagues of Professor Kgwadi and the entire VUT community. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Mkhatshwa said in a statement. – SAnews.gov.za