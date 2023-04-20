Umalusi clarifies procedure for replacement certificates

Thursday, April 20, 2023

The council for quality assurance in general and further education and training, Umalusi, has called on potential applicants who want to replace their lost Matric certificates to apply directly on the Umalusi website.

In a statement on Wednesday, Umalusi said that it wishes to clarify the procedure to be followed by interested applicants to access the service, following the media statement released on 31 March 2023 regarding the new Online Application System for Replacement Certificates.

“Since the launch of the system, Umalusi has been inundated with calls and emails from potential applicants wanting to apply either telephonically or via email. Process wise, interested applicants should apply directly online (on the website) by visiting the Umalusi website https://www.umalusi-online.org.za/ReplacementCertificate/,” Umalusi said.

The quality assurer said that this online service is meant only for lost or damaged certificates issued by Umalusi or its predecessor, SAFCERT, since 1992.

These are the Senior Certificate (SC), National Senior Certificate (NSC), National Certificate Vocational (NCV) Levels 2-4, General Education and Training Certificate (GETC) and N3 Certificate.

An applicant will need to pay R137.00 if the certificate is to be collected from Umalusi or R202.00 (R137.00 for the certificate and R65.00 for courier fees) if the certificate is to be couriered to a physical address within the borders of South Africa.

Applicants who experience any challenges with the system are urged to send an email to: Replacement.Support@umalusi.org.za. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

SASSA explains R350 grant application approval process

1748 Views
18 Apr 2023

NPA Asset Forfeiture Unit seizes R165m assets from World Cup accommodation corruption accused

2239 Views
17 Apr 2023

Social grants to increase, Social Relief of Distress Grant to stay until 2024

79377 Views
22 Feb 2023

SIU investigates duplicate payments to law firms

710 Views
20 Apr 2023

Bridging racial divisions at tertiary institutions

1135 Views
21 Aug 2014

Cabinet commends taxi rape victims for reporting

962 Views
30 Mar 2017

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter