Umalusi awards accreditation certificates

Umalusi has awarded accreditation certificates to deserving private education institutions in recognition of their compliance to its rigid accreditation standards.

In line with its legislative mandate as the Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training, Umalusi hosted an Accreditation Forum and Certificate Presentation ceremony to award accreditation certificates to institutions that met accreditation criteria to offer the qualifications that are registered on the General and Further Education and Training Qualifications Sub[1]framework (GFETQSF).

Amongst the 125 institutions that received accreditation certificates include:

One hundred and twenty independent schools to offer the National Curriculum Statement (NCS) leading to the award of the National Senior Certificate (NSC);

Three private colleges accredited to offer the N1-N3 Engineering Studies programmes,

One private college accredited to offer NC(V) Levels 2-4: Office Administration, and

The South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (SACAI), a private assessment body, to assess the NSC and General Education and Training Certificate: Adult Basic Education and Training (GETC: ABET)

The names of the accredited institutions are available on the Umalusi website www.umalusi.org.za

Delivering his keynote address on Wednesday, Umalusi Council Chairperson, Professor Yunus Ballim, said the fact that Umalusi awarded accreditation status to the institutions means that the social justice issue of reaching the most marginalised members of society is being addressed.

“Due to Umalusi’s stringent quality assurance processes, the standard of the South African qualifications is credible and has recognised value nationally and internationally,” Ballim said.

Umalusi CEO, Dr Mafu Rakometsi, commended the institutions, noting that it is a great achievement and a milestone for all the institutions receiving their certificates, considering all the effort that goes into meeting the accreditation requirements of Umalusi in order to be accorded the accreditation status.

“The accreditation certificate is a symbol of quality assurance that inspires parents, learners, and society to have confidence in the quality of our education system and independent institutions,” Dr Rakometsi said. – SAnews.gov.za