UIF urges employers to declare employees on time

The Department of Employment and Labour has called on employers to declare their employees to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) in order for their claims to be processed with ease when they apply for their benefits.

Deputy Director: Labour Centre Operations, Dawn Davids, said officials have been encountering challenges with incorrect applications, which affects service delivery.

The department is currently running the "Taking services to the people" initiative, which seeks to assist all clients, including former teacher assistants and farm workers who have been recently laid off due to termination of contracts.

Davids said clients must take advantage of this opportunity to apply and experience a one-stop service.

"We want to ensure that applications are finalised to assist clients to make ends meet during the festive season," Davids said.

The initiative will run until 3pm at Vaalwater Thusong Service Centre today, and will commence on Wednesday at Bela-Bela satellite office from 8am.

Those who cannot go to the venues are encouraged to apply online through this link u-Filling.labour.gov.za and follow these steps:

scroll down to login/ register;

click 'register new';

accept terms and condition;

complete the forms, and

click register.

-SAnews.gov.za