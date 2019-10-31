UIF to start process claims for new parental benefits

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) will start processing claims for the new parental benefits from 1 November 2019 to contributing and qualifying UIF beneficiaries.

Parental benefits are applicable to individuals who enter parenthood through fatherhood, adoption or surrogacy (commissioning parents).

According to the UIF, payment for parental benefits is for a maximum of 10 days and calculated on a flat rate of 66% of the contributable remuneration.

UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping on Thursday said the fund is ready and excited to receive claims for parental benefits and provide the necessary financial relief to UIF contributors while they spend time bonding and caring for their new children.

“It is all systems go. We have finalised the new forms to process claims and payments. Our systems have been upgraded to enable us to process parental benefits,” he said.

The UIF’s announcement comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation to give the highly anticipated parental benefit, in terms of the Unemployment Insurance Act, an effective date from 1 November 2019.

Last year, the President signed the Labour Laws Amendment Bill into Act, which effected amendments to the Basic Conditions of Employment Act and the Unemployment Insurance Act of 2001.

Through these amendments, UIF contributors will be eligible to claim for the new benefit from the Fund.

From 1 November 2019, qualifying UIF contributors can visit any Labour Centre in the country with the prescribed application form (available on www.labour.gov.za) and the following supporting documents to submit for a parental benefit claim:

• Identity document of the applicant;

• Birth certificate of the child with full details of parents and

• Details of a valid bank account.

The UIF said the extension of coverage for parental benefits is aligned to its mandate of providing social security to vulnerable workers, and delivering financial and social relief to the right person, at the right time, every time. – SAnews.gov.za