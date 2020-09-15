UIF extends dates for COVID-19 TERS claims

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has extended the processing of new Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (TERS) benefit claims for April to September following consultations with social partners at Nedlac.

In line with the extension, the COVID-19 TERS benefit applications for March 2020 to May 2020 shall close on 25 September 2020.

The COVID-19 TERS benefit applications for June 2020 shall close on 15 October 2020, while applications for July to 15 September 2020 shall close 30 October 2020.

“No further applications for that period, shall be accepted beyond that date.

“The closing dates will not affect claims that have already been submitted, as they will be processed and paid once the outstanding information is finally submitted to the fund,” said the Employment and Labour Department in a statement on Tuesday.

Currently payments are still on hold as the fund is still working with the Home Affairs department and other government databases to verify about five million identity documents of COVID-19 TERS applications. This is done to ensure that payments are made to deserving and authentic workers,” said the department.

An announcement will be made in due course about when the fund will resume with payments again.

“We are aware of the negative impact this delay has caused and is causing. But in the interests of mitigating the risks which have been identified both by our risk unit and the Auditor General, we unfortunately have to pause payments.

“As soon as we have a sense of comfort with the steps taken, we will announce to the country the resumption of payments,” said UIF Acting Commissioner Marsha Bronkhorst. – SAnews.gov.za